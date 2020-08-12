Death of Lagos council boss, Babatunde Oke, a big loss ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, expressed sadness over the sudden demise of the Chairman, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, Hon Babatunde Oke, describing the passing as a big loss to his council and the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, while further describing Oke’s demise as painful, saying there was no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class being a fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration.

Oke, a second term chairman of the council, died in the early hours of Wednesday (August 12, 2020) from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

Governor Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagosians to use the death of the council chairman as a reminder that all hands must be on deck in reducing the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, as well as obeying basic rules and regulations in respect to virus.

“The death of Hon Babatunde Oke is a painful and great loss to the state. We must, however, not allow the death of Hon Oke to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded coronavirus, which is ravaging the world. In fact, the best way we would preserve the memories of those we have lost to the virus is for the world to find a solution to the pandemic.

“Needless for me to say that I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon Oke was an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos APC family and the state as a whole,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, condoled with the immediate family of the departed, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the late council boss praying God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and comfort his immediate and political family.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE