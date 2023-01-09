Dear Lagosians, I have fulfilled all my 2018 campaign promises ― Sanwo-Olu

Politics
By Rachael Omidiji
Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, has said he has fulfilled all his 2018 campaign promises for the people of the state.

The Governor said this on Sunday at the 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Service tagged, ‘Praising the Name of God” organised by the first family of Lagos State in conjunction with the State Ministry of Home Affairs at the Tafewa Balewa Square, Lagos.

He said, “We have done everything we promised by the special grace of God. We had kept the promises we made to you this time four years ago when we were seeking your mandate to administer the Center of Excellence.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he urged Lagosians to disregard wrong predictions of anarchy and violence by fake prophets during election season by fake prophets.

Mr Babajide said his first term in office had delivered many laudable and iconic projects across Lagos state. Some of these projects are the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2, Rice Mill Imota, the Lekki-Epe Expressway First Phase, the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the flag-off of Phase II of the Blue Line Rail from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

Sanwo-Olu further said President Muhammadu Buhari will be commissioning some of the projects of the administration in two weeks’ time and assured Lagosians that the Greater Lagos of our collective dream is yet to come with the plans he has ahead of the next tenor of his elected.

The thanksgiving service was held alongside the 56th birthday of Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos in attendance were scores of thousands of Lagos residents.

As I pray to the Lord regarding this transition season, I am confident that Lagosians will once again choose the team that fulfils the mandate promised to them four years ago.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also praised his predecessors, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for their contributions to the development of Lagos State in the last 23 years.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said all the promises Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration made in line with the THEMES agenda had received attention in the last four years.


Dear Lagosians, I have fulfilled all my 2018 campaign promises ― Sanwo-Olu

Comments
