Deal with Evoke Music ’ll transform my career —Jethro Lion

New kid on the block, Jethro Lion with real name Jethro Chinweotito Abara, has declared that his recent record deal with Evoke Music will transform his career.

Expressing appreciation to his record label after he was signed, Jethro Lion, who is also known as ‘The Melody Maker’ said it had been a very challenging journey for him. “Faced with the financial challenges of promoting my music mainstream as an independent artiste, I struggled with the competition but we give thanks to Jah for being signed to Evoke Musik,” he said.

According to Jethro, the deal was facilitated by Freestyle Tha Shogun, now referred to as ‘Mista Styles’ – the prolific award-winning Hiphop/Afrobeat artiste from the now defunct Trybesmen.

“I had produced some unreleased music for him back in the days and despite being the CEO of Evoke Musik, “Mista Styles” is like a big brother to me. He sabi me reach house and we definitely go way back. I can’t thank him enough for this privilege of being signed to Evoke Musik,” he added.

CEO of the platform, Mfon Essien speaking, on the new signing and the record label, said Evoke Musik would redefine the entertainment landscape in Nigeria through the release of authentic and relatable music with lyrical depth, which has a feel-good effect on the listener and portrays a positive image of Nigeria, home and abroad.

He said: “An embodiment of creativity, Jethro Lion is not one to chase trends for the sake of clout. Nigerians should get ready, as a new storm is about to blow across the entertainment industry. Devoted and true to his platform, that storm is Jethro Lion, a multi-talented triple-threat, singer/songwriter, music producer and performer.

Jethro Lion, a native of Ezinihitte in Mbaise LGA of Imo State, started music in his primary school days. According to him, he was part of the band boys that played on the assembly ground and intensified when he was 11 years old when he joined his church choir. He later began to hone his skills on piano and drums, becoming the official drummer of the church.

The Nigerian entertainment space is about to receive a major boost as Evoke Musik, a new entertainment company based in the US with its subsidiary in Lagos Nigeria, signs on its flagship artiste, Jethro Lion – a Reggae and dancehall act.

Set to claim its place in the Nigerian entertainment industry and debut 2021, Evoke Musik said it will dominate the airwaves and digital marketplace.

Evoke Musik is an entertainment company that engages in digital content creation, publishing, promotion and distribution as well as brand development, consulting and artiste management.

It also boasts of an impressive array of genres including Afrobeat, Raggae, Highlife, Dancehall, Urban-hop, Alternative and Contemporary R&B. Its subsidiary in Africa is located in Lagos, Nigeria and home to Jethro Lion.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.N170 fuel price wicked

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.N170 fuel price wicked

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.N170 fuel price wicked

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.N170 fuel price wicked