Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State has charged military fighting banditry activities in the north-west to take decisive action against anyone politicising security regardless of his position in the country.

Matawalle gave the charge today shortly after he paid a visit to the Army super camp 4 at Faskari town Katsina State, headquarters of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army.

He said Nigerians should commend the Army’s readiness in combating the various security threats confronting the nation at this point in time.

“The primary objective of exercise Sahel Sanity is to enhance the combat readiness of our gallant army to rout out banditry and various crimes in the North-Western part of the country”.

“It is our hope that at the end of exercise operation Sahel Sanity, the army personnel would be in a better position to defeat the miscreants causing loss of lives and untold hardships to our people”.

Governor Matawalle disclosed that Zamfara State and other states of the North West have been battling the problems of cattle rustling, kidnapping, arson and related crimes for many years.

“We are still facing lots of challenges from those who have not accepted our peace overtures and those infiltrating our communities from other states”.

According to him, the present administration firmly believes in utilising the instrument of peace and arbitration, which has so far yielded significant results.

“For the defiant groups, we have no option than to confront them with the security forces in order to protect people’s lives, wellbeing and property”.

He stated that his administration would continue to provide various forms of support to the security forces operating in Zamfara State for them to deliver on their statutory mandate effectively.

“We will continue to extend our support and collaborate with all security agencies, we shall always support the Nigerian Army to achieve the desired operational efficiency in the performance of its roles as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He maintained that the issue of security is a collective responsibility.

“Safeguarding and ensuring security is not just the responsibility of Mr President, the governors, the service chiefs and security apparatuses but that of every patriotic citizen”.

Governor Bello Matawalle said all hands must be on deck to end the menace of banditry and other forms of criminality.

“It is evident that some politicians exploit insecurity for political gains.”

“These unscrupulous politicians would hardly commend the military for their successes at the battlefronts, they would be eager to rush to the media to report attacks by bandits or other miscreants”.

He urged security agencies to deal decisively with anyone found politicising security no matter how highly placed he is.

“It is by so doing that we can significantly address the current security challenge confronting not just the North-West, but the entire federation”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE