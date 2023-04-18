The discovery of a dead stowaway in the wheel well of a KLM aircraft that departed from Lagos in far away the Netherlands has attracted debates across the sector.

According to a statement issued by the airline, the dead stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

The statement declared: “This morning, a deceased stowaway was discovered in the wheel well of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 777 (registered PH-BQM).

“The aircraft originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It’s currently unknown how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft; an investigation has been launched.

“The aircraft originated from Lagos, Nigeria. It’s currently unknown how and when the man was able to climb into the aircraft; an investigation has been launched.

The passenger was believed to have died from hypothermia.

The news has elicited reactions with key players asking how the dead passenger managed to find his way into the international terminal at the Lagos airport without being discovered.

Obvious questions are raised, among other questions being asked bothers on the state of aviation security in Nigeria and whether the dead passengers had accomplices at the airport who aided his smooth passage.

The key players who are querying the status of the CCTV camera gadgets at the Airport wondered what could have happened if someone had followed the same procedure to load explosives onboard the aircraft undetected.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE