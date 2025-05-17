Dead body found hanging on tree in Anambra bush

A dead body was discovered hanging from a mango tree in a bush in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This incident comes barely two weeks after a similar discovery of a pregnant woman’s body in a forest in Ideani, Idemili South Local Government Area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, stating that an unidentified person reported the discovery through the deceased’s phone.

“The body has been identified and deposited in a morgue, with efforts ongoing to contact the family.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed officers to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering to prevent crime and uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The police command is working to unravel the details of the unfortunate event and bring perpetrators to justice,” he said.

