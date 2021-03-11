De-Potter College out to boost healthcare services —Provost

The Provost of De-Potter College of Health and Technology, Oru Ijebu, Ogun State, Dr Oluwaseyi Adeware, has again reiterated the commitment of the institution to churning out brilliant minds that would add values to delivery of qualitative healthcare services in the country.

Dr Adeware reiterated this commitment during the matriculation of new students of the institution.

The provost noted that with well-trained qualified teaching staff, the institution’s management would ensure thorough baking of its products so they could compete favourably with their counterparts in other schools.

He disclosed that facilities such as ultramodern laboratories and information communication technology (ICT) in the school had been upgraded with uninterrupted power supply, while ensuring adequate security, among others.

He added the school is also partnering with an American online platform, which according to Dr Adeware, serves as a means for the students to take foreign courses and get certified.

Rejoicing with the parents and matriculating students, Dr Adeware urged the students to remain committed to their studies and be determined to come out in flying colours.

The provost said the college is currently offering medical training for prospective health workers in community health, environmental health, public health nursing, science laboratory, and computer science.

Dr Adeware urged the newly admitted students to consider their admission as an opportunity to build a glorious future, cautioned them to steer clear of any vices that could cut short the promising future ahead of them.

Speaking, chairman at the event and a former provost of the School of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu,, Dr Tunji Dawodu, commended the efforts of Dr Adeware whom he described as a man of vision.

His words: “I saw the zeal in you when you started, we did every document that is needed for the college and to the glory of God you have never disappointed us. Look round and see what God and vision have done, see what somebody who has a dream has achieved.”

The Oloru of Oru Ijebu, Oba Olufemi advised the students to set their priority aright, shun cultism and embrace hard work.

The traditional ruler also admonished the students to strive hard to be good ambassadors of the school, and also do their parents proud after their sojourn in the school.