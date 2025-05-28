De Norsemen Kclub International brings hope, smiles to deaf students on Children’s Day

On a bright Tuesday morning in Ibadan, laughter echoed through the grounds of the Ibadan School for the Deaf, Ijokodo—not just from the 152 students, but also from visitors who came bearing gifts, encouragement, and a strong message of inclusion.

To mark the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, the Oyo State chapter of De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) organised a special outreach event at the school, themed “Celebrating the Strength in Challenges.” The initiative was powered by the club’s Directorate of Humanitarian Services, in partnership with its Southwest Directorate.

From all corners of Nigeria and beyond, DNKI members gathered in Ibadan—not just to celebrate, but to make a difference. They brought with them items worth millions of Naira: food supplies, bedspreads, electronic gadgets, and financial support. Perhaps most significantly, they launched a mini vocational farm for the school, giving students a new avenue to learn practical agricultural skills.

At the heart of the day’s celebration was a simple, powerful idea: that every child, no matter their circumstances, has immense potential.

As we celebrate Children’s Day, let us recognise the potential, creativity, and promise that each child embodies, said Chief Engr. Chidi Anokwu, DNKI’s International President. His voice rang with sincerity as he addressed the students and staff, many of whom watched with pride and emotion.

Engr. Patrick Ikpefan, DNKI’s Oyo State Governor, offered words of encouragement that lingered in the hearts of many:

You can achieve your dreams. Keep pushing boundaries, exploring, and shining your light.

The day wasn’t just about giving; it was about connection. Students performed cultural displays, exchanged smiles with guests, and shared stories with a level of excitement and joy that words could barely capture.

The school’s principal and matron were deeply moved. Fighting back tears, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for what they called a “life-changing gesture” by DNKI.

This isn’t just charity—it’s hope. It’s telling our children that they matter, one staff member said.

As the sun began to set over Ijokodo, it was clear that this Children’s Day celebration would be remembered—not just for the gifts, but for the message it carried: that even in silence, there is strength. And that with the right support, every child can rise, thrive, and shine.

