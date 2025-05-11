De Imperial philanthropic family announces 50m scholarship for best JAMB performers

The De Imperial Philanthropic Family, Nigeria, has announced the launch of a N50 million scholarship fund aimed at rewarding the highest-performing students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

The initiative was officially unveiled on Saturday in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the National President of the De Imperial Philanthropic Family, High Chief Dr. Sir Darlington Nwabunike (Ichie Ezenwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto), stated that the scholarship is designed to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

He said the N50 million fund will be used to reward exceptional candidates who achieve outstanding results in the UTME across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to Dr. Nwabunike, the organization’s mission is to combat poverty through access to quality education.

He noted that the entire scholarship program is self-funded by contributions from members of the organization, with no financial input from the government or external sponsors.

The scholarship will support students who score above 250 in the 2025 UMTE exam and will be disbursed in two categories:N20 million: N500,000 each for the top-performing student in each of the 36 states and Abuja.N30 million: N1,000,000 each for the 25 best-performing students in the Southeastern zone.

Chief Chikezie Okonkwo (Akunaetigbuilo na Nawfia), Chairman of the Education Committee, along with Ezeh Chinonso (Ezesinachi Ihiala), a committee member, assured that the application and selection processes will be transparent, merit-based, and open to all eligible students across Nigeria.

Dr. Frank Igbojindu (Akuyienwata Egwu na Okija), CEO of Best Brain Contest and the official scholarship programme manager, expressed gratitude for the continued trust placed in his organization.

He encouraged qualified candidates to submit their applications online via office website.

Application Deadline: July 12, 2025

He said this noble initiative underscores the De Imperial Philanthropic Family’s unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence and empowering Nigeria’s youth.