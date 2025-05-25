DBI at 21: CEO underscores digital skills development role for jobs, economic growth

The President and CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Mr. David Daser, has underscored the strategic role of DBI in equipping Nigeria’s workforce with cutting-edge digital skills for the jobs of the future.

Speaking at the 21st anniversary ceremony of the Institute in Abuja, the DBI President declared that the institute’s mission has never been more vital as the world embraces transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity.

“Our work today is about preparing Nigeria’s workforce for what comes next. We are not just training people—we are building a resilient, competitive digital economy,” the President said to a cheering audience of stakeholders, students, and alumni.

Established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2004 as a Centre of Excellence in ICT and telecom training, DBI has expanded into a multi-campus institution with global partnerships and thousands of professionals trained in high-demand digital skills.

The President praised the foresight of DBI’s founding fathers, including the late Alhaji Ahmed Joda and Engr. Ernest Ndukwe, and honoured the contributions of past CEOs who laid the groundwork for today’s successes.

Accoeding to him, since taking the helm in September 2024, the current DBI leadership has ushered in a series of transformative milestones: A landmark partnership with SBTS Group to enhance digital learning infrastructure; Launch of the DBI Global Training Partner Program in Lagos; Successful ICT training collaborations with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Sightsavers; Commissioning of the new Information Access Centre by Minister Bosun Tijani; Pending rollout of the NCC-funded ADEPTI Programme.

Furthermore, the President announced DBI’s commitment to training five million Nigerian workers in Artificial Intelligence over the next three years, with support from President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Communications, and the NCC.

“DBI is at the forefront of positioning Nigeria as a continental hub for AI innovation and training,” the President affirmed. “We invite MDAs, governors, and community leaders to partner with us. Nigeria must not be left behind in the AI revolution.”

Acknowledging past challenges ranging from funding gaps to declining infrastructure, the President spoke candidly about a turbulent period when DBI’s operations were strained. However, he emphasised that through collective resilience and visionary recalibration, the institute is now on a path of stability, clarity, and renewed purpose.

He lauded the dedication of pioneer staff, faculty, alumni, and partners, stating: “You have built this bridge with your hands, hearts, and minds.”

