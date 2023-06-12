Superstar singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has said that D’banj, Wizkid and other music artistes used to come to his studio, which was built by his dad.

Davido disclosed this in an interview with Million Dollar Worth Of Game Podcast, published on Monday.

He said, “My dad built me the best studio in Nigeria. Wizkid, D’banj, I mean, everybody used to come there.

“I have the best studio but the studio is only open every two weeks because of school. So, I come every two weeks and everybody would come over.

“Funny enough, that time I wasn’t even recording my music. Like I said, I was learning sound engineering. So, I had people come over to the studio to record. I always give people ideas on how to sing hooks. And my boys started realising that, bro you are better than all these people.

“I was like, no, I’m still in school. They insisted that I should try. And I said, okay. The first song I recorded, blows up.”