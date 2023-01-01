Daystar spreads ‘Love at Christmas’

As part of its annual activities for 2022, Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos State, held its “Love at Christmas,” an event where indigent persons at communities in Lagos as well as its environs benefited from the church’s food bank.

According to the church’s Senior Pastors, Sam and Nike Adeyemi, the annual event is part of the mandate of the church to ensure that ‘no member goes to bed hungry.’

“Our core hallmark is love and we go all out to express it, in season and out of season. Jesus Christ modelled true love for us by giving Himself, and we also love others by giving at all times,” says Pastor Nike Adeyemi.

Every month, the benevolence unit of the Daystar Christian Centre coordinates the distribution of food items and medical support to indigent persons in the church and different communities.

The Love-at-Christmas caps the church’s love outreach for the year, to ensure that no member of the church community goes hungry during the Yuletide.

The Christmas outreach took place across all the worship centres of the church at Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Alimosho, and Badagry. The youth arm of the church, the Starhub, also had its version of the outreach. Together, all these reached hundreds of people across Lagos and its environs.

According to the Head of the Benevolence Unit of Daystar Christian Centre, Mr Biodun Jagun, “due to COVID-19, we have to comply with the crowd control rules of the Lagos State government and do the food items distributions to specific beneficiaries through the districts, zones, and units of our church. In each gift pack, we have various food items that will ensure that all underprivileged members have sufficient food to eat this season.”

In the same vein, the theatre/film unit of Daystar Christian Centre known as the Reflexions had the annual Christmas outreach tagged “Breakfast With Bros J.”

The unit members usually come together to reach out and celebrate Christmas with the needy across all races, ethnic backgrounds, and religions.

This year, the unit reached out to about 3,500 persons with various gift items and educational materials for kids.





In her remarks, one of the leaders of the small groups of the church, Mrs Eunice Amoo said: “The difficult situation in the country makes this intervention of higher impact than can be imagined. This Love-at-Christmas is more organised and the crowd management tactics this year is highly commendable.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Oladeji Olaniyi, said that “As a person with visual impairment, I am most grateful for the excess love always expressed by the church to our community. I pray that the church will continue to grow in leaps and bounds.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy