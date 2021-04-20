Day Yoruba women from the Diaspora visited Ooni, demanded better ethnic representation

1000 Yoruba women from various countries of the world last week paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, to lend their voice to the clamour for Yoruba’s self Determination. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that the delegation from US, Argentina and Uruguay, among others, showed the power women have when they speak with one voice.

Gone are the days when women are silenced, talked over, misheard or misperceived. Indeed, the era when women must not have an opinion on issues is gone as women across the world, irrespective of religion or inherent social and cultural biases, have found their voice and are taking a stand.

Women have proved that they can address issues and are becoming more assertive in ensuring they have an input in issues that affect them. And to prove that they have a role to play in the quest for self-determination, they have taken steps to prove that nothing is wrong with their getting involved in the movement.

As agitations mount for self determination for the Yoruba race within and beyond the shores of Nigeria, with diverse self determination groups, lending their voice, women last week took a stand for the cause when 1000 women under aegis of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, gathered from different parts of the world and converged on the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, from various countries of the world.

The women, led by their world leader, Princess Yeye Simisade Kuku-Onayemi and the Secretary-General, Dr. Owowunmi Babalola-Okocha, dressed in traditional ritual attires, consisting of white wrappers and beads, stormed the palace of the Ooni to demand complete self-determination for the Yoruba Nation.

The women claimed that the gods in Yoruba land have mandated them to commence spiritual measures that will lead to the prompt actualisation of Yoruba nation without bloodshed, hence, their visit to their fatherland and specifically, their source, adding that the outcome of the spiritual measures which cannot be discussed in public, shall unravel many things that will help towards the peaceful and prompt actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

Dr Babalola-Okocha, a resident of the United States came with other Yoruba women from 37 countries such as Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, United Kingdom, Paupa Guinea, Venezuela, Spain and France, amongst others. She said the gods mandated them to conduct some spiritual measures in the palaces of the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, Osemawe of Ondo, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Obaro of Kabba, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Olofa of Ofa and the Awujale of Ijebu Land respectively.

“All of us here today are top-notch professionals. We have medical doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, engineers, development experts, journalists, academic dons, top bankers and enterpreneurs us. Majority of us are working at blue-chip public and private organisations,” Simisade Kuku-Onayemi, the world leader of the women, declared, adding that they are contented with what they have but they are not happy with the situation of things in their fatherland hence their coming out to salvage their land in a Yoruba way.

Corroborating her leader, Dr Babalola – Okocha said “the gods mandated us to carry out some spiritual measures that we cannot mention the details in public hence our visit to the Oduduwa Source. When we are done with our consultations and prayers, the people of Yoruba Nation will be surprised at the rate by which the Yoruba Nation shall come into reality without any bloodshed. It shall be amazing and the world shall be shocked.”

In his brief remarks, Yoruba Leader and Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, who led the women to the Ooni’s palace, described the action of the women as a powerful declaration showing the departure of Yoruba land from Nigeria.

The 86-year old member of the second republic Senate said “our women who gave birth to us have spoken. They have declared and the heaven has heard. What they have started is a powerful declaration showing the departure of Yoruba Nation from Nigeria. It will be amazing and shocking by the time the declaration is made. Yoruba nation shall be birthed and with the support of our women, our freedom day is nearer,” Akintoye, said.

Responding, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi highlighted the importance of women in Yoruba’s strive for freedom, stating that the new twist to the agitation for self-determination which has brought women together and involved makes him glad.

“Whatever you are doing that women are not involved in cannot materialise. We are going nowhere if our women are not carried along and get involved. If you are married and your wife is not happy with you, it is not going to work well with you unless the woman is not fighting you with sincerity.

“Women are not timid, they are warriors. From the Holy bible, we read how Deborah fought for her people and conquered. Moremi fought and delivered the people of ancient Ife from the Igbomekun who were our deadly adversaries. Therefore, women are key to our struggle for self-determination and we must carry them along going forward.

“We will support our women and we are happy they are taking up the battle and picking up the gauntlets. Again, I want to say very expressly that if we fail to have the support of our women folks, we are going nowhere. Therefore, I welcome you to the source and I wish you well in your visit to other palaces in Yoruba Nation,” Ooni declared.

Other dignitaries at the palace during the visit included the national chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Wale Adeniran and University don, Akin Adejuwon, amongst others.

