Day two: Protesters maintain sit-out at ICPC, seek NMDPRA boss’ probe

The protests demanding the investigation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed entered its second day at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

The protesters, Concerned Young Professionals Network are calling on ICPC and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to investigate the alleged corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise against the NMDPRA boss.

The petition, signed by the National President of the group, Comrade Innocent Ofonyi, questions how Ahmed, a public official, could afford to pay a huge sum for his children’s tuition fees abroad, sparking concerns about his financial dealings and potential conflict of interest.

The group also alleged that Ahmed’s son was recruited into Oando Plc, a company under NMDPRA’s regulatory jurisdiction, raising concerns about nepotism and undue influence.

Furthermore, Ahmed’s leadership has been accused of regulatory compromise, particularly in the issuance of permits for the importation of diesel with high sulphur content, which is harmful to the environment and public health.

The petition called for a thorough investigation into Ahmed’s financial dealings, including the source of funds used to pay the alleged tuition fees and any potential conflict of interest in his official capacity.

A special investigative panel, comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is also being urged to examine all financial records linked to Ahmed and his family.

“The Nigerian public is also curious about Engr. Ahmed’s source of income that enabled him to afford the alleged huge sums of money as tuition fees for his children,” the petition said and added, “Questions abound about his financial dealings, and these issues must be thoroughly investigated.

“In light of these allegations, we demand that you “Initiate a thorough investigation into the allegations against Engr. Farouk Ahmed specifically on the source of funds used to pay the tuition fees for his children.

“Any additional sources of income or employment that may have contributed to his financial capacity. The payment methods and transactions used to settle the tuition fees. Any potential conflict of interest or undue influence in his official capacity.

“Set up a special investigative panel comprising the EFCC, ICPC, and the CCB to examine all financial records linked to Engr. Ahmed and his family.

“Investigate all permits granted under his leadership, particularly for fuel imports, and review them for irregularities. Take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation.

“We believe that these actions are necessary to restore public trust in the NMDPRA and ensure accountability in the management of public resources”, the group added.