Day RCCG youths supported Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institute

By Seyi Sokoya

As part of activities to mark the zonal youth convention 2022, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Trinity Habitation Youth Zone, Oyo Province 13, extended a hand of fellowship to the Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institute located along Poly-Eleyele road in Ibadan.

The youth were received by the matron, Mrs A.O. Oyatowo, who welcomed and appreciated the gesture made by the church, saying that the gifts donated would make a difference for the juvenile home.

A beneficiary of the gesture, Alexander Okulaja, who has been in the juvenile home from cradle, said: “I grew up to age 20 then left to start my life. Initially, I was first brought to the childcare unit of the juvenile home before being transferred to the home proper. I am now a graduate, married, and living happily with my family. Something very good can come out from here.”

The Assistant Provincial Youth Pastor, O’seunfunmi Adetayo, who led the youths to the home, called for more support and added that they would continue to support the juvenile home as the visit was an eye opener.

