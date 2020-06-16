Day of African child: 36,000 child victims of violence, sexual abuse identified in Nigeria, UNICEF laments

As the world celebrates the 2020 edition of ‘Day of the African Child’, with the theme: “Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa,” it has been observed that Nigeria is facing a child rights crisis lamenting however that

very few of those cases made it to the courtrooms, let alone resulted in justice for child victims.

The observation was made by UNICEF Nigeria which stated that More than 36,000 child victims of violence, including 5,693 survivors of sexual violence (16 per cent), were identified and documented in seven states of Nigeria since 2017.

According to a release from UNICEF made available to newsmen in Bauchi, At the same time, the number of children awaiting trial for what are often petty crimes is estimated to be more than 1,000 with children often held in detention with adults and in conditions that no child should live in.

This, therefore, necessitated that, experts in various fields will discuss the issues related to the need to develop a child-friendly justice system in Nigeria with no fewer than 800 participants and panellists who will deliberate and develop strategies to address the challenge of ensuring that children can access a justice system that considers their special needs and their rights.

Peter Hawkins, UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria as contained in the statement said: “Access to a child-friendly justice system is essential for protecting children’s rights and addressing violence against children. Without access to a child-friendly justice system, children’s rights will remain elusive – and as a society, we cannot serve the best interests of children, especially in the face of violations of their rights.”

About the Day of the African Child, On 16 June every year, the African Union (AU) and its partners celebrate the Day of the African Child (DAC) in commemoration of the 1976 protests by school children in Soweto, South Africa.

The students protested an education designed to further the purposes of the apartheid regime while the brutal response of the apartheid security agencies to the unarmed students’ protests resulted in the death of several of them.

The statement further contained that the 1976 protests contributed greatly to the eventual collapse of the apartheid regime and in 1991, the African Union Assembly passed a resolution designating 16 June as a Day for the celebration of the African child.

Show Empathy, Lost Lives Not Replaceable, Health Minister Tells Striking Doctors

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, told the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday that they cannot go on strike during a very difficult situation like this, when the country, like other nations of the world, are battling the COVID-19 pandemic…Read Full Story

Ibadan/Oke-Ogun Road: Sure Route For Smugglers, Illegal Immigrants

THE Oke-Ogun region of Oyo state is one of the richest in Nigeria in terms of natural deposits and agricultural production and is acclaimed to have contributed a lot to the development of the state and Nigeria; but for many reasons, it has remained the most undeveloped and marginalised…Read Full Story

NBET Gets New MD As Buhari Approves Amobi’s Removal

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Dr Marilyn Amobi as Managing Director (MD), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), to be replaced by Dr Nnaemeka Eweluka. The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, made the announcement in a statement issued by his media aide, Aaron Artimas on Monday…Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Tackling Rape Epidemic

This is a season of anomie judging by the spate and frequency of cases of sexual assault, defilement and paedophilic actions in the country lately. These criminal vices are pervasive and have become a daily occurrence. The cases are legion: a 100-level university student was allegedly raped and killed at a religious centre in Benin City, Edo State; a man reportedly raped 40 women in…Read Full Story

NITDA Alerts Nigerians On Fake Websites Pledging FG’s Lockdown Funds

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has drawn the attention of the general public, especially those in the cyberspace, to the existence of fake websites in circulation, trying to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians…Read Full Story

Important WASH Practices To Stay Free Of COVID-19

WASH in the field of environment stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. It goes without saying that appropriate WASH practices are key to halt the continued spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In a presentation made by Professor Mynepalli Sridhar during the recent World Environment Day held at the…Read Full Story

APC And The Price Of Impunity

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is fast becoming a house of commotions, where things seem to have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold. Or how else do we describe the present situation in Edo and Ondo States, where the ruling party is at loggerheads with itself over its flag bearers for the coming gubernatorial .sexual abuse unicef sexual abuse unicef sexual sexual abuse unicef sexual abuse unicef sexual abuse unicefabuse Read Full Story

PHOTOS: At The Age Of 35, 30, They Are Parents Of 11 Children

A couple who never planned to have any children have revealed they now have a huge brood of eleven, the Daily Mail of UK reported. Joseph Sutton, 35, and wife Nicole, 30, live with their eight daughters and three sons in their three-bedroom home in Aspatria, Cumbria, England…Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE