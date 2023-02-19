By Akintayo Abodunrin

UZOR MAXIM UZOATU reports the birthday celebration for the prolific award-winning author and academic, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, last weekend.

QUIETUDE sits well with Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, and calmness is the word for her but the music was so compelling that she had to stand up and dance. The melodic music issuing forth from Gerald Eze and his Ichoku Ensemble put a smooth smile on the face of Prof Akachi and soft skill to her dancing steps.

Prof Akachi-Ezeigbo’s sister, Prof Chinyere Stella Okunna, who had been sitting beside the celebrant, was held in rapt awe by the phenomenon. The date, Saturday, February 11, 2023, stays unforgettable because of the birthday party observed for the prolific award-winning author at Awka Window on America at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The personable Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, was on hand to conduct the rousing opening ceremony to the event sponsored by Abibiman Publishing UK, James Currey Society and intervolving the creative literary giants of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Prof Onyeka Nwelue, the facilitator and publisher of Abibiman Publishing UK and Director of James Currey Society, Oxford, somehow had his presence felt even as he was far away in England.

Dr Ifeoma Odinye, Director of the Onyeka Nwelue-instituted Akachi Azeigbo Prize for Literature, supervised the inaugural awards to the winners: Uche Nnyagu – At the Centre of No-Man’s Land (prose); Ikechukwu Asika – Pain in the Bone (drama); Oloyede Michael – Lagos is Killing Me (poetry); Onyebuchi Ile – The Text, The Critic and Conflict Resolution in Nigeria (non-fiction); Onyinye Constance Amamgbo – The Old Man and the Donkey (children’s literature).

The Akachi Ezeigbo Literary Day bore witness to distinguished scholars discussing under the encompassing theme: “What Do We Do With A Woman Like Akachi Ezeigbo.”

There were engaging topics such as “Reading Culture Versus Excessive Materialism: Implications for Global Concern” that engaged the fine minds of Profs Harris Odumegwu, Greg Obiamalu, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Ngozi Ezenwa-Ohaeto, Ephraim Chukwu, and Mbanefo Ogene,

The celebrant was engaged in an animated discussion with Dr Ifeoma Odinye on “My Life as a Reader.” Prof Ezeigbo revealed how as a youngster, she was so engrossed in reading a book that she didn’t know when a machete-wielding madman entered the compound and nearly killed her!

As a student at Elelenwa Girls, she was an avid reader. She was entrusted with the library, where she read almost all the books.The young Akachi benefited from an enlightened DO father who encouraged her to read. She is now paying the man back by having his name, Adimora, attached to her creative works.





She got married while in the university to a supporting husband who helped with the care of the children while she took her PhD at the University of Ibadan and did research in the UK before the couple joined up to teach at the University of Lagos.

As an extension of the discourse, Prof Okunna and Prof Lilian Orogbu, who did more than 200 interviews throughout Nigeria, gave perspective to the topic “When a Million Nigerians Vote” discussed by Dr Onyebuchi Ile, Ozioma Ajemba, Dr Ebele Okpala, Dr Nkemakonam Aniukwu, Dr Emmanuel Ebekue, and moderated by Rev Sister Dr Adaoma Igwedibia.

The topic “I Want to be a Writer: Different Perspectives and the Tangible Reality of Role Models” was moderated by Dr Martha Egenti and discussed by Prof Alex Asigbo, Prof Tracie Utoh-Ezeajughi, Prof Ifeyinwa Ogbazi, Prof Nkechinyere Nwokoye, Dr Adaobi Ihueze and Dr Ngozi Ozoh.

James Eze, the author of the award-winning poetry collection ‘dispossessed’, rose in celebration of the person and work of Prof Akachi-Ezeigbo, stressing that she should be celebrated nationally and internationally.

Prof Greg Mbajiorgu, author and actor of the one-actor play ‘The Minister’s Son’, said that Prof Akachi Ezeigbo was his literary mother whom he always feels free to call Akachi. Mbajiorgu lamented that his Ihiala part of Anambra State was starved of writers as opposed to other sections of the state where one family, for instance, can produce Profs Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo and Stella Okunna, the dynamic sisters who always gave back to their Uga community in Aguata LGA by always leading other professors to organise extra-mural classes for young students.

Prof Chimalum Nwankwo livened up the gathering with his informed anecdotes, stressing that he was principally a poet.

The Managing Director/CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, publishers of ‘National Light’, ‘Ka O Di Taa’, and ‘Sportslight’, Chuka Nnabuife, said that he does not see Prof Ezeigbo as a feminist but as a mother so detribalised that she used to be like a mother-of-all during the time he was working as a literary journalist of The Guardian newspaper in Lagos.

Prof Adimora-Ezigbo was full of thanks for all. She later said: “The celebration in Awka at Unizik was excellent. I thank the organisers, represented by Dr. Ifeoma Odinye, the Director of the Akachi Ezeigbo Prize for Literature, and everyone who was there or contributed to its success. I especially thank the Unizik Vice-Chancellor, Prof Esimone, for his highly esteemed presence with the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council and other distinguished Members of Unizik Council as well as renowned Professors and Gentlemen of the Press, etc. The honour humbles me. I am emotionally overwhelmed by the goodwill showered on me through speeches, tributes and actions!”

A multiple award-winning mother of books, Akachi Adimora Ezeigbo reigns as the author of ‘The Last of the Strong Ones’, ‘House of Symbols’, ‘Children of the Eagle’, ‘Trafficked’, ‘Heart Songs’, ‘A Million Bullets and a Rose’.

