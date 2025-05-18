Day Glo Foundation feted 1,000 street sweepers in Lagos

AT a recent event in Lagos, street sweepers under the employ of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) had an opportunity to shed the orange uniform for a day and party hard in a convivial setting, courtesy of Glo Foundation. It was more than just any event. It was more of a carnival to celebrate those who truly deserve to be honoured.

Over a thousand of them, selected on merit among the most hardworking, who were chosen from across the state converged on Ijora Olopa head office of LAWMA, where the event took place.

At the event tagged Rest and Relaxation day, the Glo Foundation spared no expense to give a befitting celebration the sanitation workers. The event featured great music, dance, games, plenty of food, and prizes, all deliberately directed at reducing stress, promoting relaxation, bonding and the health and wellness of this important category of Lagos State workers.

Staff of Globacom also came out in their good numbers to serve and act as chaperons to the over 1,000 sweepers and they did that with so much joy and excitement that they wore on their faces. They gave the sweepers so much to remember for some time to come.

While welcoming the management and the staff of LAWMA to the event, the Head of CSR at Globacom, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, noted the immeasurable contributions of the sanitation workers to the overall promotion of health and wellness in the state and observed that many of them have braved the odds to continue to serve in various parts of the state.

She lauded the sanitation workers’ hard work and dedication to duty, adding that a skill acquisition package was already in the offing for some of them.

She told the overly excited guests, largely made up of women: “We appreciate your tireless efforts and dedication to our environment and the well-being of Lagos State. We have created a wonderful experience for you, featuring vocational training sessions in hairdressing, bead making, dress making and more. So, sit back, relax and enjoy every moment of this special day.”

Managing Director/CEO of the LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, lauded Glo Foundation for putting in place such an initiative to celebrate this class of LAWMA workers. He described the event as a well thought-out scheme to promote wellness and relaxation among them and thanked Glo Foundation for taking such initiatives. He also called on other corporate bodies to emulate such gesture.

For its plan to put in place a skill acquisition programme for recommended staff of the authority, especially among the sweepers, Dr Gbadegesin appreciated Glo Foundation for the initiative. The skill acquisition programme for some of the sanitation workers, it was learnt, is aimed at empowering them to have more streams of income for financial standing. The Glo Foundation said it is targeting about 200 workers in the first batch of the programme. They are expected to be trained in such areas as bead making, hair dressing, dress designing, digital skills, etc.

Even before that is done, some of the women are not resting on their oars as they are already challenging themselves to ensure that they make the best use of every available opportunity to better themselves.

Some of the sweepers expressed gratitude to Globacom and the Management of LAWMA for the opportunity to unwind in company of their colleagues and for the special treatment from Glo.

Aniekwe Rejoice Ifeoma, who was born in Lagos, disclosed that working with LAWMA has created an opportunity for her to improve herself and to create another stream of income to help her. Ifeoma, who is currently training to be computer literate, said she uses her free time to sell zobo and tigernut drinks. She appreciated Globacom for throwing up such an opportunity for rest and relaxation.

Another sweeper, Awolaja Esther, who resides in Ikorodu, disclosed that she has been working with LAWMA for about 15 years during which she has taken advantage of the job to set up an extra source of income in Ikorodu. She currently has two undergraduates she is training. She praised Globacom for creating a day to appreciate and reward her and her colleagues.

Her story and that of a few others make the plan by Globacom to help out with vocational training such a welcome intervention that many of the sweepers are eagerly looking forward to and would gladly take advantage of.

As part of the fun and excitement created exclusively for the sweepers, Globacom also organised a lucky dip to give out various items including sewing machine, inverter microwave oven and grinding machine to some of the sweepers.

A resident of Oshodi in Lagos, Madam Dorcas Adeniji, who won the grinding machine, could hardly contain her joy as she danced after receiving the item.

Mrs Adewusi Bisola, who resides in Alakuko in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, won an inverter microwave oven. Her friends almost mobbed her when she came out to receive her prize. Another winner, Ige Sadatu, who won a sewing machine, thanked Globacom for the gift she was taking home.

The event was also graced by the Bobakeye of Ijora, Iganmu and Apapa Kingdom, Prince Adekemi Ojora, and other management staff of LAWMA.

The event was overly convivial at the LAWMA headquarters, with more than enough to eat and drink for all the guest sweepers. Each of them also went home with gift bags, courtesy of Glo Foundation, leaving a trail of joy and satisfaction and perhaps a new commitment among the sweepers to continue to give their best in keeping Lagos clean, in their own little way, one day at a time and every day.