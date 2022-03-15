Day Fiditi unveiled royal crest, charted homeland plan for development

Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

Since October 18, 2021, when Fiditi town in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State got a new king, the Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Oyewole Akanni Oyelere, after a 13-year vacuum, efforts have been on to change the fortunes of the town and give a boost to the stalled development caused by the lack of a traditional ruler.

In line with the belief that the installation of a king will birth a new era in Fiditi town, the king as well as sons and daughters of the town, both at home and in the Diaspora, led by the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, have been working tirelessly to ensure that the town attains its potentials and gets a pride of place as a community with rich customs and traditions.

And in line with the vision to move the town to greater prosperity, the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative held a reception for Oba Oyelere in Ibadan, where the royal crest was unveiled and the homeland plan for development was revealed publicly.

The reception which held at the Golden Tulip Hotel at Jericho in Ibadan had in attendance, renowned sons and daughters of the town, the king’s family as well as the chiefs of the town and members of the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative.

In his welcome remarks, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, Tunde Ogunmola, stated that the reception was organised to allow the association have an opportunity to interact with the king on the ways to jointly move the town forward in an atmosphere devoid of distraction, emphasising the significance of all stakeholders working together and being on the same page.

He stated that, “since he ascended the throne, we have not had the chance to seat together and deliberate on how to move the town forward in an environment where we can all focus mainly on the business of development, that is the purpose for this reception.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, Ayobami Olubiyi in his speech said the focus of the initiative is to grow the homeland and allow it gain glory adding that the association was established in 2018 to create a new Fiditi where almost all the social and economic needs of the people will be met to enable them aspire to be the best they can be.

He added that the association is not partisan and is not to promote any political party but to ensure the socioeconomic growth of the town by driving an economic rebirth, development of economic opportunities and providing succour to indigent, weak and senior indigenes of the town among others.

Unveiling the homeland development plan, he said within five years, the aim to put in place a N250m endowment fund, education scholarship for indigent students, empowering women through the Cocacola foundation support, knowledge series to mentor youths, uplift of the general hospital and massive growth of the town’s economy, adding that before now, the association had already ensured that there is constant supply of water and power to the hospital.

He emphasised that the vision of the association is to develop Fiditi town without noise or calling attention to members as the focus is not on individuals.

The unveiling of the Onifiditi crest and presentation to Oba Oyelere was carried out by a retired Commissioner of Police and member of the Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative, Basiru Azeez.

In his response, Oba Oyelerre stated that, “it gladdens my heart that the association is up and running. I appreciate the noble role played in October 2021, during, before and after my installation. I am elated that you deemed it fit to organise a reception on my behalf, it is a show of support that won’t be taken for granted.

“The needs of the town are enormous; since I came on board, I have filled and patched all potholes on Trunk A roads, resuscitation of the cattle market and sponsoring of sensitization adverts on radio, I have also organised interest free, revolving loans for 50 beneficiaries and I also joined a suit filed by another community to hijack Fiditi land and protect its history.

“I however have requests to make from Fiditi Strategic Development Initiative; I want you to facilitate the establishment of a tertiary institution of learning either private or government owned in Fiditi to help boost the economy, I want you to help with the completion of the town hall, , establishment of a private owned estate to create a new Fiditi, completion of the palace which I have started renovating myself and the provision of a SUV car, an escort car and security details because of the insecurity situation,” Oba Oyelere stated.

The Onifiditi called for unity among all descendants while appreciating all those that contributed to his emergence and installation.