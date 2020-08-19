Day an excited fan almost made me fall inside gutter, then gave me N10,000—Actress Iya Osogbo

Veteran Yoruba actress, Madam Grace Owoola Oyin-Adejobi, popularly known as Iya Osogbo, has said that she would never venture into the business of acting again in her life, speaking also about the day an excited fan nearly made her fall inside a gutter with her vehicle on her way to the office of one of her children in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The fan eventually came down from her car to let me know that she merely wanted to exchange greetings with me. She later put N10,000 inside an envelope and gave me right there on the road,” she said.

Iya Osogbo, who was the wife of the late versatile actor in the Yoruba genre, Chief Oyin Adejobi, made these revelations while featuring on a radio magazine programme, Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio anchored by Olayinka Agboola in Ibadan.

The veteran actress said she started her acting career some 67 years ago and added that she had already made her name before she acted in the film entitled “Eran Iya Osogbo.”

She said that unlike now when acting has become not only the in-thing and profitable, in her time, parents frowned on people, especially women, who ventured into the profession as they were generally regarded as unserious types and therefore wayward.

On how she met her husband, Oyin Adejobi who died in 2000, she said that both of them went to the same school and were also living on the same street, saying that right from the start of his career, he was never under a boss.

She said that apart from the death of her husband, the lowest point in her life was when her fourth child died. “It took me a long time to recover from that experience,” she said.

Iya Osogbo, who featured prominently in productions like Orogun Adedigba, Kuye, Kootu Ashipa and others will officially turn 90 on Sunday. She equally announced that there would be no formal event to mark the occasion.

She added: “All my admirers including colleagues and family members have agreed to postpone whatever plan they have to celebrate my 90th birthday because we must obey NCDC’s COVID-19 prevention rules.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…