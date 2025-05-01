Day Air Peace took light to Mbala community 

It was a day of laughter after relief for women in Umuerim Umukparo in Mbala community, Abia State as management of Air Peace took empowerment to their domain, causing joy.

The gesture was in line with the airline’s culture of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives which rests on environment, social welfare, education, youth and women empowerment.

Air Peace visited the community and offered six return economy tickets to women to enable them travel by air to any part of Nigeria of choice.

This gesture was aimed at inspiring more women to experience air travel, encouraging interests in aviation-related careers such as pilots, cabin crew, aircraft engineering, and airline management

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Communications, Air Peace, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, underscored the airline’s commitment to gender inclusion and leadership.

“Air Peace is here today in Mbala community to empower women, humanize air travel and demonstrate the power of aviation to transform lives.

“At Air Peace, we believe in the strength, resilience, and potential of women. Our Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief of Administration and Finance are all women, setting a powerful example across the aviation industry.” “This initiative is not just about flights; it is about unlocking opportunities. Today, a first-time traveler; tomorrow, a pilot or an aviation leader,” Ndiulo said.

He explained that Air Peace’s commitment extends beyond providing safe and affordable air travel; the airline remains dedicated to making flying accessible to everyday Nigerians, women, men, and young people alike regardless of their background.

Earlier, Air Peace had celebrated the inspiring journey of Miss Gold Chinyere Ike, the first woman from Umuerim Umukparo to travel by air.

Touched by her story, the Air Peace Corporate Communications team journeyed to Mbala to meet her in person.

The team was met with a tumultuous welcome. Jubilant locales trooped out, some half-dressed and barefooted, to receive the Air Peace team with drumbeats and funfair. Drums and native songs rented the air. The natives danced. They immersed themselves in the air of celebration with their Egede dance troupe in full display

And for Chinyere, it was surreal. For her family, it was history. “I didn’t know what to expect,” she said with an emotion laden voice. “That you people came to my village just because of me… I’m grateful. The community is so happy.”

Specifically, the visit served not just to honour her story but to reinforce Air Peace’s commitment to connecting even the most remote communities to opportunities across Nigeria and beyond.

The delegation who represented the Chairman/CEO of Airpeace Dr. Allen Onyema, offered her two complimentary return economy tickets to any domestic destination of her choice, along with branded souvenirs.

“Ms. Gold Chinyere Ike’s journey represents exactly why we do what we do. Air Peace was founded not only to provide safe and affordable air travel, but to make flying accessible to all,” Ndiulo said.