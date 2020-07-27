DAWN Commission lauds FG on school reopening

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has lauded the decision of the Federal Government to announce August 4 as the date to reopen schools for SSS3 students.

Speaking, Director General, DAWN, Mr Seye Oyeleye, described the decision of the Federal Government as a victory for dialogue.

He said it was commendable that the Federal Government allowed dialogue with stakeholders to inform the government’s position on the logjam.

Oyeleye said it was now imperative for all state governments to put in place all measures to guarantee the safety of the teachers and students.

“Federal Government’s reversal and agreeing to reopen on August 4 should be seen as a victory for dialogue which is always the hallmark of a federal system that works.

“We have always maintained here in the South-West Region that such a sensitive matter was never going to be solved by an executive diktat from the central government but rather once we had conflicting proposals on the way forward, particularly regarding the WAEC exams, it becomes a necessity for the federating states to sit down at the table to dialogue and reason together.

“This new decision taken in collaboration with all the 36 states is a triumph of reason.

“We will now implore all the other states to emulate the readiness of the South-West states and ensure that safety of the teachers and pupils is not compromised by putting adequate measures in place as they welcome them back,” Oyeleye said.