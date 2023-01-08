DAW Empire has a lot to offer creative industry this year, says Dami Adenuga

With the new year gradually taking shape, Public Relations expert and founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga, has hinted that his media company will be joining force with top brands within and outside the Nigerian entertainment space to provide unrivalled contents that will put the creative industry on a new level.

Adenuga, while speaking with R about his 2023 plans and his vision for the Nigerian entertainment industry where he currently plays a big role having worked with top brands and reigning music acts over the years, said the media platform had seen the need for innovation to promote inclusive, sustainable economic growth around the world.

Adenuga, who currently manages the music affairs and branding of popular Nigerian artistes including Tolibian, Jumabee, D’banj, among others, disclosed that the creative industry is a booming economy that needs deep thinkers who can manage and harness the potential of creative minds and securing a future for the young ones.

According to him, DAW Empire has come of age and has been part of successful gigs like Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge and other big events by providing a road map that guides and promotes innovation in the entertainment space with some of the best brains in the sector.

For him, though the music industry may be expanding in leaps and bounds, it needs a well-structured platform that could harness talents, nurture them and put them on the path of prosperity with careers being the main focus.

According to him: “Nothing is worth doing if it is not impactful and this could be felt in some of the jobs Adenuga has handled and currently handles for top and fast-rising music artistes.

“I am always open to new ideas and I follow my dreams with all vigour, drive and passion. For me, an artiste needs a solid PR team that understands how-to guide and shape a career the right way and this is what DAW is bringing to the table.”

