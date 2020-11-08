Davido, Yemi Alade to spice November with albums

With attention seeming to return to music following the series of protests which saw many youths take to the street to express their displeasure with the high-handedness of security agents, some music stars have slated the release of their albums for the month of November.

The months of August and September had seen to flow of albums with Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Patoranking, Tiwa Savage and a host of others but the splurge was suppressed by #EndSARS protests in October as musicians such as Wizkid postponed making their albums available for public consumption.

With Wizkid leading the way with the release of his much anticipated ‘Made in Lagos’ album over a week ago, Davido and Yemi Alade are now set to drop their albums in November.

Yemi Alade took to social media last week to express that her album would drop in November and fans and colleagues alike were quick to express their excitement at having songs drop from the stable of the self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa’.

In the same vein, R gathered that Davido’s forthcoming third studio album, entitled ‘A Good Time’ has been listed as scheduled for release later this week – specifically on Friday, on Apple Music.

With his previous album ‘A Good Time’ crossing one billion streams on digital platforms, anticipations are high for the Afrobeats star as he would look to surpass his own achievements with the coming project.

