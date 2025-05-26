Davido to Tinubu: Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin are APC members

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that nightlife entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, and talent manager Ubi Franklin are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Davido made the statement during a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he was accompanied by Cubana Chief Priest and Franklin.

In a video posted on Franklin’s Instagram page on Sunday, the trio were seen exchanging greetings with the president, with Davido pointing out to Tinubu, “They are both your members, sir, they are APC.”

Franklin, in response, told the president that he had actively supported Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign, claiming he traveled to 15 states with the then-candidate.

Tinubu acknowledged the effort, saying, “Very good. We succeeded and made it to the presidency.”

Cubana Chief Priest took the opportunity to express confidence in Tinubu’s, APC’s chances in the next election, stating, “We will succeed again in 2027,” in what appeared to be a public show of support for the president’s re-election bid.

The purpose of the trio’s visit remains unclear, but it came just days after they met separately with Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

In a series of social media posts, Cubana Chief Priest shared videos of the visits, praising the country’s top leaders.

He described Shettima as “002 Nigeria, this is my father,” and Akpabio as “Nigeria’s 003.” He also posted a clip with Abbas, captioning it “Honourable Speaker.”

Reacting to the visit, Speaker Abbas said their meeting included meaningful discussions about the role of music and culture in uniting and uplifting the country.

He commended Davido for using his platform to inspire the youth and promote Nigerian heritage globally, and reaffirmed the government’s support for the creative industry as a driver of national developm

Watch the video here

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE