Davido to play best man role at driver’s wedding

Popular Afro pop singer, Davido, on Thursday morning, shocked many of his fans on Twitter when he revealed he would be his driver’s best man on his wedding day.

Davido dropped his much-talked-about album, A Better Time (ABT) some weeks back and has been getting positive reviews and topped album charts on digital platforms.

The singer, who loves to be called Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) has never hidden his love and support for his domestic staff.

At different times, Davido purchased exotic cars and houses for those who work for him, a gesture he described as “his way of showing love to his people.”

On his Twitter account on Thursday, Davido disclosed that his personal driver would be walking down the aisle soon and he’s to be his best man.

“My driver is getting married and I am his best man”, he wrote on Twitter.

