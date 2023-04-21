Ahead of his Lagos ‘Timeless’ concert, show headliner, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has assured fans, music lovers and critics alike that the concert billed hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) this Sunday will be record-breaking. This is because he promised an unforgettable experience at the 50,000 capacity venue while stressing that all security measures had been put in place towards a successful and eventful show.

He said, “People don’t even know that TBS is the safest place to have show and that we are doing this so that a lot of negative impressions can be erased. I give you my word and that of the Commissioner of Police of Lagos who has pledged adequate support towards enforcing law and order during and after the show”.

Done in partnership with leading entertainment company, Torec Entertainment, the Chief Executive Officer, Adetoro Fowoshere noted that working with Davido again shows that another magical experience was about to be created. She said, “we have dotted our lines and are equally assuring attendees of their safety, smooth production and above all electrifying performances by Davido”.

Davido also, during the parley, thanked his fans for streaming his album, ‘Timeless’ and contributing to the success story of the project in less than a month, stating that the show was a way of coming out to celebrate and hang out after six-month break from the music scene, hinting that all featured artistes on the album would be attending the concert.

