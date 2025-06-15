Davido splashes over ₦1 billion on custom pendant for upcoming tour

Nigerian music superstar Davido has once again proven his affinity for luxury as he reportedly spent a staggering $750,000 — over ₦1 billion — on a new customised pendant in preparation for his forthcoming album tour.

The pendant, a striking masterpiece designed by renowned celebrity jeweller Benny Da Jeweler, is inspired by the singer’s latest album, 5ive, and is said to be the biggest pendant ever created for an African artist. The elaborate piece is part of a set of five pendants Davido commissioned exclusively for the tour.

Breaking the news via his Instagram, Benny Da Jeweler posted a video showcasing the dazzling pendant, accompanied by a bold claim: “WORLD’S BIGGEST PENDANT MADE FOR @davido with a fancy shape. 1 of 1 Cuban. $750K USD! For the set, no budget — ask @davido. 5 pendants just for the tour coming up.”

The pendant features a flashy, custom design bearing the title 5ive, set in diamonds with a Cuban-style chain, and reflects Davido’s signature blend of extravagance and symbolism. Known for using jewellery as both a fashion statement and a tribute to personal milestones, the singer has once again pushed the envelope.

This comes as the DMW boss prepares for a global rollout of his 5ive album, one of the most anticipated Afrobeats projects of the year. Fans are expecting not just a musical journey, but a full-blown visual and lifestyle showcase that mirrors Davido’s larger-than-life persona.

This isn’t Davido’s first time making headlines for his luxury purchases. From private jets to multimillion-naira cars and custom jewellery, the hitmaker continues to set the bar for opulence in the Nigerian music industry. His lifestyle choices, often shared openly on social media, have earned him admiration from fans and raised eyebrows from critics — a mix he appears to relish.