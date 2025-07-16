Entertainment

Davido shares insight on lasting power of emotions in relationships

Esther Amao
Davido,

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has shared a powerful message on the importance of emotional impact in human relationships, urging people to be more mindful of how they treat others.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the award-winning singer emphasised that while words and actions may fade with time, the feelings they create often linger far longer.

“I’ve learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” Davido wrote.

He encouraged his followers to practice empathy and emotional intelligence, stressing that these qualities are vital for building genuine and lasting connections with others.

