Davido returns to Instagram, deletes pinned posts about upcoming shows, concerts

WEEKS after the tragic demise of his son Ifeanyi, Afrobeat music star, Davido made a sudden return to his Instagram page and deleted posts of upcoming shows and concerts for the rest of the year.

The bereaved singer also shocked many of his followers as he allegedly unfollowed business mogul Otedola and his daughter, Cuppy, who are currently holidaying on a private luxury motor yacht ‘Christina O’ worth over N2.2bn.

While it could not be ascertained what led Davido to unfollow Otedola and Cuppy, findings by R also confirmed that Davido is angry about what he would not disclose for now.

When R visited Davido’s page, it confirmed that the singer indeed unfollowed some people, including Otedola and Cuppy.

The adjustment to Davido’s page stemmed from his preparation to come back to social media and may make his first official statement since the death of Ifeanyi.

The deleted pinned posts on Davido’s page were shows he would have attended and concerts he had planned to hold during and after the festive season.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE