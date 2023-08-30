Nigerian singer Davido has showcased his generosity once again by gifting a young lady, Okoli Classic, N2 million after he came across an amusing video she posted on social media.

The video, originally shared by celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut, showed the lady referring to garri (a popular Nigerian food made from cassava) as fried rice.

The woman, who was hungry and broke, went out at midnight to buy what she called “fried rice.”

The video gained traction online and caught the attention of Davido, who found it amusing.

Davido reached out to Tunde Ednut, asking for the lady’s bank details so he could send her N2 million as a gift.

Tunde Ednut shared the news excitedly, praising Davido for his kind gesture and asking for prayers for the singer.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut)

