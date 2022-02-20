Davido fulfills 250million pledge to 292 orphanages, unveiled as Martell ambassador

Entertainment
By Yemisi Ola
N250M donation: Davido fulfills N50m pledge, Davido set to donate N250m raised to orphanages, Naira rain as Davido solicits birthday funds from friends, fans

Popular Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke  has proved to be a man of his words as he recently completed the disbursement of 250million naira to the 292 orphanages as he had earlier promised.

It will be recalled that the ‘Assurance’ crooner in November 2021 called out his friends and family to donate the sum of 1 million naira each to his account in order for him to import his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan for his 29th birthday.

Within 48 hours, N200 million was amassed which earned  him an endorsement deal with Polaris Bank.

After the donation, the singer added N50million and made a pledge to donate it all to orphanages across the country.

True to his words, Davido in a statement released  on Teusday, announced  that he had set up a five-person committee to ensure the smooth and fair disbursement of the 250 million naira donation and the process had been completed successfully; the document contained a full breakdown of the names of the 292 orphanages spread across 28 states that benefited from his benevolent act.

In a statement released via his official Twitter handle, Davido unveiled names and beneficiaries of the donation, saying he was certain that every part of the country was touched in the distribution of the money.

The singer has continued his winning streak as he was recently unveiled as an ambassador for Martell which has been described as one of the biggest deals to be incurred.

