Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has announced the renewal of his contracts with Sony Music, Columbia UK and RC Records, saying the year has continued to yield positive results for his career.

Davido, who is currently trending with his new album, Timeless, stated that the renewals proved that he has worked hard and justified his ratings as Africa’s biggest Afrobeat artiste.

In a short statement released by the Feel singer, Davido said he is excited to have renewed his contracts with the foreign labels, adding that he would continue to work hard to put Afrobeat on the global map.

“I am grateful to officially announce that I have extended my partnership with Sony Music, Columbia UK and RC Records, so we can keep bringing you more Timeless moments. We don’t stop, Dey for who dey for you,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor





Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…