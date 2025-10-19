Davido dedicates female hostel at Clifford varsity to late mother

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has honoured his late mother, Dr. Veronica Adeleke, with a newly commissioned female hostel at Clifford University, Abia State.

The music star unveiled the Veronica Adeleke Hostel on Sunday during the institution’s 6th Convocation Ceremony, where he also delivered the commencement address to the graduating class.

In his inspiring speech, Davido urged the graduates to pursue purpose over fame and to use their talents to make meaningful impact in society.

“When I looked into their faces, I saw the same fire that built me the hunger to be seen, to make something out of nothing, to turn pain into power,” he said. “Talent might open the door, but purpose gives it meaning.”

Describing the project as a tribute to his mother, who was an educationist and philanthropist, Davido said the hostel symbolises her enduring legacy of love and empowerment.

“My mother, Dr. Veronica Adeleke, was a teacher and giver who believed education and compassion could change lives. This building is a continuation of her purpose turning love into legacy,” he wrote on his X handle.

Davido was accompanied by nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chief Priest, who pledged to pay the tuition fees of 50 students at the institution.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Chimezie Omeonu, commended Davido for his contribution to education and his commitment to youth empowerment, describing him as an inspiration to young Africans.

The event concluded with the official ribbon-cutting of the Veronica Imade Adeleke Female Hostel, attended by members of the university management, students, and invited guests.

