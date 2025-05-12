Davido could one day become Osun gov — Ben Murray-Bruce

Former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has predicted that Afrobeats star Davido, whose full name is David Adeleke, could one day become the Governor of Osun State.

Speaking in a recent episode of his Common Sense series, Murray-Bruce emphasized that Davido’s political potential is not only tied to his fame but also to his family’s significant political background.

Murray-Bruce noted that Davido, a global sensation and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated musical icons, has the political DNA necessary for a successful political career.

He explained, “David Adeleke, the global phenomenon better known as Davido, is undeniably an international artist and a true Nigerian superstar. He stands as one of Nigeria’s most valuable cultural exports. However, beneath the surface of this music icon lies a side that many may not be aware of.”

Murray-Bruce highlighted that Davido’s Adeleke family legacy plays a significant role in his political prospects. His uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is the current Governor of Osun State, while his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, served as the state’s governor during Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime.

Given this pedigree, Murray-Bruce believes that Davido, with his political inclinations and strong public appeal, could eventually follow in his family’s footsteps.

“Considering all of these, the thought that Davido himself could one day aspire to become the Governor of Osun State seems more like a potential trajectory, especially if his political inclinations are nurtured and strategically channelled,” he said.

Murray-Bruce also shared a broader perspective on the growing trend of entertainers venturing into politics in Nigeria, suggesting that Davido’s ability to connect with diverse demographics could bring a fresh perspective to the political landscape.

“Here in Nigeria, there is a growing sentiment that more entertainers should consider seeking political positions. Their ability to connect with the different demographics could inject fresh perspectives and dynamism into the political landscape.”

In his closing remarks, Murray-Bruce confidently predicted, “Davido, if you run, I predict you will win.”

