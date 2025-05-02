Davido, Chris Brown set for joint tour, EP in 2026

Afrobeats sensation Davido and American R&B star Chris Brown are gearing up for a massive collaboration. They plan to drop a joint EP in 2026, featuring a fusion of Afrobeats and R&B sounds, and embark on a double-continent tour spanning Africa and Europe. Davido will also perform on Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl tour.

The pair already has over 20 songs together, with notable hits like “Blow My Mind” and “Sensational”. Their collaborations have resulted in chart-topping success and even earned them a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. Davido and Chris Brown have a proven track record of successful collaborations, including “Blow My Mind”, “Lower Body”, and “Sensational”, which gave Davido and Lojay their first Billboard Hot 100 entries.

Their musical partnership has been a game-changer, blending Afrobeats and R&B to create a unique sound that resonates with fans worldwide. With their joint EP and tour on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Davido and Chris Brown’s musical partnership.

The upcoming EP promises to be a highly anticipated project, featuring a fusion of Afrobeats and R&B sounds. The double continent tour will likely be a massive success, with fans from Africa and Europe looking forward to experiencing the dynamic duo’s live performances.

Davido and Chris Brown’s collaboration is a testament to the power of music to bring people together. Their joint project will likely be a celebration of their shared passion for music and their cultural heritage. With their combined talent and fan base, the possibilities are endless, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store.

The music industry is abuzz with excitement as fans eagerly await the release of the joint EP and the start of the tour. Davido and Chris Brown’s collaboration is set to be one of the most significant musical events of 2026.

