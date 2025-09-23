Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid are ‘troublesome friends’ — Olamide

Nigerian rap icon Olamide, also known as Baddo, has affectionately described his fellow Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as “troublesome friends,” emphasizing that despite occasional disagreements, their bond remains strong.

Olamide recently opened up about his friendships with Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, describing them as “cool dudes” but also “too troublesome” due to their differences. In a recent YouTube live podcast interview with Adesope Live on Monday, Olamide shared that despite being friends, they don’t always see eye-to-eye on various matters.

“Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are all my friends, they are just too troublesome. They are cool dudes; it’s just that sometimes many can’t align on so many things, and that’s fine”, he said.

Olamide shared the story behind his recent collaboration with Wizkid on “Kia”, revealing that the project evolved organically while filming the music video. Initially, the plan was just to work on “Kia”, but things took an unexpected turn when Olamide played some unreleased tracks from his album to Wizkid on set.

“We didn’t plan it that way, actually. It was just supposed to be Kai, and while on set, shooting Kai, I was, you know, just playing some songs off my album for Wiz. Then, he heard..Billionaire’s Club.

Wizkid instantly connected with another record, Billionaire’s Club, released in August, which Olamide had only recorded a day earlier. Impressed, Wizkid insisted on being part of it right away.

“He was like, na this one you for give me… if na say na this one you fist play na this one we go dey shoot. I really like this one, and I was like Ah, I did not think he would like that one. But, actually, I just made that record the day before the shoot.”

Olamide went on to commend Wizkid, saying, “I’m grateful to God for Wiz and for his endless love and support. God bless him, man. That’s a solid dude right there.”

The conversation also highlighted Olamide’s illustrious decade-long career, marked by over ten successful projects, international tours, and pioneering collaborations, including a notable record with legendary American rapper Dr. Dre, showcasing his achievements that transcend friendships.

Olamide also expressed his indifference to not being included in the “Big 3” ranking in Afrobeats, which often features Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. His focus remains on creating music rather than competing for rankings.

He prioritizes making timeless music over being part of the “Big 3” conversation, showcasing his dedication to his craft. This perspective highlights the competitive yet professional nature of the Nigerian music industry.

“I feel like all those things… I mean like people, I don’t know how dem dey rate am. If that’s what you care about, go for it. I don’t care about all this things, if I am in mood tomorrow, I’ll do what I want to do and I respect it if that’s someone else’s cup of tea, not my own cup of tea. I just want make a good music, have fun, tour, live life and enjoy ”, he said.

