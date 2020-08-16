David Mark hails IBB at 79, describes him inspirational leader

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has felicitated with former President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB on his 79th birthday describing him as an inspirational leader.

Senator Mark in a goodwill message to the former military leader which was made available to the news in Abuja on Sunday by his Media aide, Paul Mumeh said that “his inspirational leadership has stimulated so many Nigerians and others to the zenith of their careers with a perfect class of character and quality.”

According to him, “his wealth of experience and leadership dexterity will remain priceless and indeed evergreen to the generation of leaders to tap from.”

While recalling his days at the helm of affairs in Nigeria, Senator Mark stated that General Babangida demonstrated patriotism and statesmanship.

According to Mark: “Babangida believes and works for the sanctity of our unity as a nation. For him, the territorial integrity of Nigeria, the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians must not be compromised “.

Mark Recalled that it was in his commitment to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, guarantee peace needed for development and promote national cohesion, that IBB’s government created Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Abia, Enugu, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Osun, Kogi, Taraba and Yobe States.

He pointed out that IBB restructured the national security apparatus of the country than by creating the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) among others to achieve a holistic approach to tackle security issues.

The former Senate boss eulogized the elder statesman for availing the younger generation of leaders his reservoir of knowledge in leadership and experience to learn from.

He prayed that God in His infinite mercies continues to grants IBB good health, wisdom and peace in the years ahead.

