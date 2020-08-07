David Luiz, Jesse Lingard, others to feature on MTV cribs

A new season of international hit show MTV Cribs is back, and this season, titled ‘Footballers Stay Home’, features how some fan favourite footballers have been spending time in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Early in March, all sporting activities were suspended following the spread of the COVID-9 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions are beginning to ease up and after a 100 day break, the Premier League was announced to return on June 17.

Arsenal’s David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, Belgian star Axel Witsel and former female player of the year, Lieke Martens are lined up to appear on MTV Cribs this season.

In the first episode of the special series, Jesse Lingard took MTV Cribs crew on a tour of his sleek 5 bedroom home. The mansion is fitted with a cinema room and a swimming pool. The Manchester United forward also showed his extensive sneaker collection, series of encased jerseys and international caps. The forward shared his enthusiasm about the show with the journalists. “I’ve been a massive fan of MTV Cribs since I was a kid and so I’m really excited to be a part of this footballers themed edition.

MTV Cribs is a reality show that tours the houses of celebrities. It first aired in September 2000 and by 2005, Cribs had featured tours of the homes of over 185 celebrities including musicians, actors, and athletes over the course of 13 seasons.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Increases Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m

THE Federal Government has announced that its newly- unveiled reviewed Nigeria Broadcasting Code has provisions to increase the hate speech fine for people found culpable of hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million. This is as it said the amendment of the broadcasting code is boosting local content, among other provisions…

Another Alleged N6.2bn Palliative Fraud Hits NDDC •Official Petitions Senate, Demands Dissolution Of IMC

FEW weeks after the nation was treated to mindboggling revelations of misappropriation of N1.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Government intervention agency is in the news again over alleged embezzlement of N6.2 billion approved for palliative by President Muhammadu Buhari…

Chinese Loans: $400m Project Abandoned After Completion

THE National Public Security Communication System project for which Nigeria took a $399.5million from China and has paid $76.83million as part of the principal as well as $84.92million interest has been abandoned, Nigerian Tribune can authoritatively report…

China’s Greek Gift To Nigeria

A report in a British tabloid in December 2006 indicated that Britain paid the final payment on a multi-billion-dollar loan it obtained in 1945 for rehabilitation, reconstruction of its infrastructure after the devastating the Second World War. According to the report, its creditors were the United States and Canada, which Britain transferred £43 million and £12 million respectively. The original loan of $4.34bn which was equivalent to £27bn as of 2006, was drawn to prevent Britain from falling into bankruptcy due to aggravated and colossal damage caused by…