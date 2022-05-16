David Imoh’s killers ignored police, naval officers, attempted to set another person ablaze — Event centre

More insights have emerged on how a sound engineer, David Imoh, was killed and his body set ablaze in the Lekki area of Lagos State last week by commercial motorcyclists.

It was gathered that the angry mob had accused a colleague of the slain sound engineer, Phillip Balogun of using charms to hit one of them who reportedly fainted before regaining his consciousness.

According to the management of Beer Barn, the facility where the sound engineer and his band members were playing before the incident happened, the mob ignored the military men who were on guard in the area and the policemen who were invited to the area.

The leisure centre, in the statement, said: “We requested to know what the issue was and members of the mob replied that somebody from our facility had used a charm to hit one of its members, who was presumed dead.

“While we were engaging the mob, David, who was also alleged to have used the charm, came out of our facility and was forcibly taken away from our premises by the mob, which insisted he was a yahoo boy (internet fraudster) trying to use the victim for a money ritual.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The centre added that: “Our internal security men couldn’t stop them in spite of their best efforts.”

The Beer Barn claimed that at a time, four members of the live band were locked in a vehicle which was surrounded by the mob who insisted on taking laws into their hands.

“Noticing that the military men were not making any headway in their efforts to bring the situation under control, we called the RRS because the number of angry motorcyclists was increasing,” the company said.

The company also stated that: “The RRS team arrived, but said the crowd was too big for them to control. At the time of their arrival, nobody had died. The victim of the altercation with the band boy had also regained consciousness.”

The centre said that the mob was getting bigger and that it had to contact the Divisional Police Officer in the area for reinforcement.

“Before his team could get to our facility, the mob had already burnt David and was on the verge of doing same to his colleague, Philip Balogun, when policemen arrived and dispersed the crowd by firing in the air,” the statement said,