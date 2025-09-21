David Dickson Foundation awards scholarships to seven students in Ibadan

Seven undergraduate students from different Nigerian universities have received scholarships from the David Dickson Educational Foundation.

The awards were presented at the David Dickson Foundation’s second anniversary scholarship ceremony held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Andrew Jegede, said the foundation was set up to give back to society and continue the values that David Dickson represented.

Jegede said, “The David Dickson foundation was established to assist the needy, and as we know, education is paramount, and that’s a good legacy that David Dickson was known for.

“David was a man of excellence, hard-working, focused and brilliant. Those are the qualities we want the beneficiaries to acquire. That is what the foundation is set to sustain.”

He thanked members of the Dickson family for their support and commitment to the foundation.

Jegede added that the awardees must understand the importance of giving, saying the scholarships should inspire them to contribute positively to society.

The chairman also described the awards as both recognition and responsibility for the students to remain focused and disciplined.

Jegede also recognised the parents, guardians, and families of the awardees for their vital role in the students’ success and noted that scholarships go beyond financial assistance, as it empowers dreams and strengthen the drive for excellence.

Speaking on the foundation’s vision, Daniel Dickson lauded his late brother’s values and reiterated the Dickson family’s commitment to upholding his legacy.

He appreciated the trustees for their commitment to moving the foundation forward and ensuring David Dickson’s ideals continue to inspire young people.

He said, “It is by God’s unfailing grace, guidance and strength. It is by His mercy that we are gathered here for this scholarship ceremony.

“What began as a vision and has now become a continuing mission of touching lives and creating opportunities for young people to flourish.

“David was a man who lived for others. He had a gift for helping people and a heart that never stopped giving. This foundation is a reflection of that belief in investing in the lives of young people.”

Daniel encouraged the recipients to see the scholarships as a call to responsibility as well as support.

Daniel added, “To our returning beneficiaries, we are proud to have you here once again. Your resilience and dedication show that David’s dream is alive. To our new beneficiaries, I extend a warm welcome you.

“This scholarship is not just about financial assistance; it is a statement that we see your potential and your ability to make a difference. This scholarship is not a one-time gift; it is a commitment we are making to you. As long as you remain dedicated to your studies and maintain a CGPA of more than 3.5, David Dickson’s foundation is committed to continuing to sponsor you until the completion of your programme because we believe that education is one of the greatest gifts and with it comes both opportunities and responsibilities.”

While thanking families, friends and partners for their continued support of the foundation’s mission, he urged awardees to work towards extending a hand of help to others in future.

“Every scholarship awarded and every student empowered is another chapter in his legacy,” he added.

Speaking on the award, Adeoye Thomas, a 400-level Physics student at the University of Ibadan, expressed gratitude for being among the beneficiaries.

“I am very happy about the scholarship and its continuation from last year. I appreciate and commend the organisers of this scholarship award because I love the scholarship process. I would advise my fellow students not to go with the flow of saying ‘Education is a scam’. I don’t believe in that and we have seen organisations like this that are willing to help people committed to academic excellence. So I advise them to stay committed and be consistent and not to be discouraged,” he said.

Another recipient, Gbadebo Favour Iyanuoluwa, a 300-level Nursing student at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, shared her experience of persistence.

“I applied last year, but made a mistake in the selection process and wasn’t chosen, but this year, I applied and followed through. I am very happy about the scholarship,” she said.

Gbadebo added that she learned more about David Dickson and the mission of the foundation during the process. “I would advise my fellow students to take their studies seriously and have a very good CGPA to qualify for this scholarship. I commend and appreciate the organisers,” she concluded.

