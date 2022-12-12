Dataphyte launches transparency platform “Anfani,” to promote accountability in governance

A fiscal transparency tool, aimed at promoting good governance that would speed up development has been launched by Dataphyte, a media research and data analytics organisation.

Tagged “Anfani,” the tool is an innovative platform that would continually link public procurement data from the federal and state governments with beneficial ownership information of government contractors.

In a statement, the transparency tool is designed as an open-source platform to help journalists, civil society, and anti-graft organisations follow the money and investigate the political and financial connections existing within the public procurement and audit processes across different levels of government.

Describing the platform, Joshua Olufemi, the Founder and Executive Director of Dataphyte, stated that the platform offers a tripartite benefit to accountability and anti-corruption stakeholders.

In a statement issued by Dataohyte and made available to Tribune Online, the organisation said “First is the transparency on corporate entities servicing the public contracting sector in Nigeria.

“It also provides social network visualisation of the who-is-who in several sectors including minerals and energy resource exploration industry and lastly, it is a tool for connecting the dots within organized crime and illicit financial flow structures.”

The platform was launched as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day with the theme United Nation q Convention Against Corruption ‘UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption focuses on the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development, the statement stated.

