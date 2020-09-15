Data Protection Bill ‘Il ensure protection for all internet users in Nigeria —NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that the proposed Data Protection Bill 2020, would provide protection for all internet users in Nigeria, when passed into law.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, said this, recently, at an online workshop organised by the agency for Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and Focal Persons in Abuja.

The workshop had in discussion, synopsis of the bill, its implications for organisations and understanding the role of DPOs.

Represented by Dr Vincent Olatunji, NITDA Director, e-Government Development and Regulation,Inuwa recalled that Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) was formed on January 25, 2019 to ensure that data of citizens were protected as well as boost the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) economy of Nigeria.

He said the workshop was organised as part of the agency’s strategic engagement to deepen the implementation of the NDPR and the proposed Data Protection Bill.

He also said that data protection was part of the regulation pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS),which would facilitate a new economic paradigm for innovative and hardworking Nigerians.

“The DPOs are the true harbingers of data protection compliance. A DPO should be independent and report directly to the appropriate management level of the organisation in order to ensure effective management of privacy risks.

“The DPOs should be involved in the management of all issues which relate to the processing of personal data; be expert in data protection legislation, regulation and practice; act as a contact point for the supervisory authority.

“They are also saddled with the responsibility to regularly inform the organisation’s leadership and employees of their obligations as they relate to personal data and provide advice in respect of privacy impact assessments conducted by their organisation,” he said.

Inuwa urged participants at the workshop to prepare their organisations towards absolute data protection and improve compliance to information security.

Mr Franklin Akinsuyi, a Data Protection expert said DPOs were meant to promote data protection, privacy and ensure impact assessment, among other data related issues.

