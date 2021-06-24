Data, oil of 21st century ― Tegbe

Policy expert, Joseph Tegbe (FCA), has noted that digital technologies are disrupting entire industries and reshaping the business landscape globally.

Speaking at the 2021 Convocation Lecture of Babcock University Ilishan-Remo on Wednesday with the theme: “Disruptive Technology in the Post-Pandemic world: Prospects for the Economy and Future Work,” Tegbe said technologies significantly alter the way that consumers, businesses and industries operate which cause a change in the cost or access to products.

He noted that future-ready professionals should seek to embrace change, upgrade their skills and refocus while charging graduating students to go forth and disrupt norms, create value, and make impact.

Tegbe, who leads the Advisory Services for KPMG in West Africa said: “We cannot have a conversation about disruptive technologies without talking about an essential ingredient, an ingredient that serves both as an input to the functioning of these technologies, as well as a byproduct of processing.

“This key ingredient is data, and we are coming very quickly to terms with the value that data drives in our world today. Indeed, data is becoming such an asset that governments, businesses, and even professionals see it as the oil of the 21st century.”

Tegbe further noted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Blockchain Technology, Internet of Things (IoT) has disrupted, and will continue to redefine industries like Transportation (ride-hailing and sharing), Communications (Telework), E-commerce, Entertainment and even social interaction.

He said that the global COVID-19 pandemic had created significant opportunity in the Nigerian market, as the environment presents a fertile ground for innovation using disruptive technology in notable sectors such as Fintech, Retail and Logistics, Agric-Tech, Edu Tech, E-Commerce etc.

