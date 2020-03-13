Darkoo releases ‘Juicy’ official video featuring Hardy Caprio

Following the success of ‘Gangsta’, Darkoo is back with her brand new single, ‘Juicy’ featuring Hardy Caprio. Inspired by model Eva Apio, the sing-a-long ready track is the latest offering in Darkoo’s string of anthems. Complimented with a verse from Hardy Caprio, who has scored chart success with previous singles ‘Unsigned’, ‘Best Life’, and ‘Rapper’, the Diztortion produced track, according to music pundits, cements Darkoo’s status as a hit maker. It was directed by Capone and set in Los Angeles. The vibrant official video is a celebration of all types of women.

Speaking more on the message behind the video, Darkoo explains: “All shades of brown skin is beautiful – darker skinned, lighter skin – everyone is beautiful. The video is supposed to be big up and empower the brown skin girls and all women. But overall, I want everyone to relate to it. Eva is an influential person – she’s beautiful and brown skin, this inspired the lyrics. I want someone to be able to see a girl and be like ‘Yo! Brow Skin Like Eva”.

First introduced to the masses in a 30 seconds social media preview which quickly accumulated millions of views, ‘Gangsta’ quickly became a cultural moment – charting in The Official Chart’s Top 40 in its firstweek of release and eventually reaching number 22. ‘Gangsta’ is now certified silver in the UK with over 200,000 sales and has surpassed 13 million combined views on YouTube.

Darkoo has received an enormous amount of support across BBC Radio 1xtra, Capital XTRA, Kiss FM and Kiss Fresh, all while being championed by key specialist stations, including Rinse FM, Westside, Reprezent and Pulse. Gaining spins from Tiffany Calver, Clara Amfo, Nick Grimshaw, Sian Anderson, Maya Jama, Snoochie Shy, Target, Mistajam, Dotty, Twin B, Ricky, Melvin and Chalie, Tim Westwood, DJ Chalsey, Raw Kwame and more.

Darkoo has been announced to perform at Wireless festival, Oh My! festival and Afronation festival this summer. The phenomenal response that she has received so far proves Darkoo is undoubtably one to watch and will go on to become a significant figure in the UK music scene.

