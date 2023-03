By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibez has lost his mother on March 16, 2023.

Taking to his official Instagram page in the late hours of Thursday, the music star shared the terrible news of her death with fans in a blank post.

The Chance crooner captioned the blank post, “Today the Darkest day of my life March 16. I lost my ancestor ! Love you till I go six feet mum ❗️RIP️,”