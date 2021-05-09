Dare: Adelakun, Adefarasin condole with Adeboye, RCCG •Burial programme begins today

Veteran musician-cum-cleric, Pastor Adebayo Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, and the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, have joined other notable clerics, Christian bodies and eminent Nigerians to sympathise with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his second son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who died in his sleep last Wednesday.

Speaking to Tribune Church News, Adelakun described the death of the young cleric as a rude shock as well as a heartbreak to Christianity, just as he condoled with the family of the notable cleric, Adeboye and the RCCG at large.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe the sad news of the young and promising cleric, who was a devoted Christian and a breed of a revered cleric in the country and beyond. It is a painful experience for a parent, but God knows the best.

“I am extending my condolence to my dear father in the Lord, Pastor Adeboye and Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye and the entire family over the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye. I pray God give the Adeboye family and the entire RCCG family the fortitude to bear the great loss and I pray God grant the deceased eternal rest,” he said.

In his condolence message, Pastor Adefarasin expressed his deep regret over the incident, adding that he and his wife, Ifeanyi were deeply saddened to receive the disheartening news of the sudden passing of the notable cleric’s precious son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, and that they cannot fathom the depth of the loss of the whole family.

He said: “Nothing in life can prepare us for the sudden transition to glory of a son, especially one so young, so full of life and vigour. He was a beloved son, husband, father, friend, man of faith, brother and so much more.

“No word can possibly convey the depth of our feelings for you, but please know that our heartfelt condolences go out to you in this time of bereavement.

“Though we are grappling with and grieved by his sudden departure, we submit to the will of our sovereign God. We ask Him to comfort you like only He can, console you in the midst of the tears, and give you succour to ease the pain of his passing,” he said.

Adefarasin said: “To his dear wife, Temiloluwa, their beloved children, and the entire family, we pray for God’s peace that passes all understanding to encompass you, His strength to cause you to stand even under the weight of the grief and His grace to cause you to continue to walk in His wisdom, favour and protection.

“We take solace and are immensely comforted by the certainty of knowing that Dare, our brother, has reached the fulfillment of our faith and is now at rest with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Daddy and Mummy GO, you and the entire family remain in our earnest prayers as we all find the strength in Him to bear this monumental loss. Adieu to a great soldier,” he added.

Tribune Church News also gathered that the Adeboye’s family has slated the burial of the deceased for May 11, just as it appreciated everyone and personalities that stood by the family.

On behalf of the family, the last child and the Personal Assistant to the popular cleric, Leke Adeboye, said that a special service in honour of the deceased will be held at the City of David Youth Church Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he presided as a pastor, today (Sunday).

He added that thanksgiving songs and tribute will also be held on Monday, May 10, between 4.00 p.m. and 6.00 p.m., at RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp and a farewell service will take place May 11 at 10.00 a.m., at Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Tribune Church News also gathered that a condolence register has been launched for the deceased at the church’s official site.