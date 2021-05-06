Dare Adeboye’s death not COVID-19 related, RCCG says as Jonathan, Sanwo-Olu mourn

Contrary to the unconfirmed reports making rounds about the death of the third child and second son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Dare Adeboye, the church has stated that his death was not COVID-19 related.

The church noted that the 42-year-old cleric died in his sleep with no prior health issues.

The church, while confirming the incident in a statement released by its public relations office, said Dare Adeboye died on May 4, 2021, in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The statement reads in part: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with the blessings of three children and a wife. Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request. Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th, 1978 – May 4th, 2021. Remain forever in our heart.”

Nigerian Tribune earlier gathered that the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor- in-charge of Region (Youth) 35 of the church, had ministered the previous day. He was said to have retired to his bed and did not wake up. His wife, Temiloluwa, was said to have raised the alarm.

Also, the younger brother of the deceased, who is also the Personal Assistant to Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Leke Adeboye, though could not be reached as of the time of filing this report, appears to have mourned the death of his brother as he posted Bible passages with several pictures of his brother on his social media handle, especially on WhatsApp.

Leke Adeboye posted: “The righteous man perishes [at the hand of evil], and no one takes it to heart; Faithful and devout men are taken away, while no one understands that the righteous person is taken away [to be spared from disaster and evil] Isaiah 57vs1 AMP.”

He also posted: “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8 vs 38 to39.”

Jonathan commiserates with Adeboye, RCCG

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Pastor Adeboye over the sudden death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

In a message of condolence to Adeboye and the RCCG, he expressed sadness over the passing on of the pastor, describing him as a much-loved clergyman.

Jonathan further noted that the deceased man of God lived a life that was a pattern of good works and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

Jonathan said in the message: “My family and I condole with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the entire membership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, and a much-loved clergyman.

“Though I never knew Pastor Dare personally, I have had cause to meet his father, Pastor Adeboye, and it would seem that the apple did not fall far from the tree.

“From every account, Pastor Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and a credit to the Body of Christ. He was known to emulate the godliness and moral leadership that his father is well known for.

“We share in the grief that naturally comes when such a devout man passes on to eternal glory. May God grant his family and ministry the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Sanwo-Olu commiserates with Pastor Adeboye

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also expressed heartfelt sympathies with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, on the passing of their beloved son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, while condoling with the Adeboye’s, described the death of Dare as painful, urging the deceased family, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye in good faith.

“No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like the late Pastor Dare Adeboye,” the governor said.

“The pastoral and wise counsel of Pastor D as he was fondly called will be sorely missed by his family and the entire members of RCCG, especially in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where he played active roles as a cleric before he passed on.

“I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he added.

