Dare Adeboye was a symbol of future Christian ministry ―Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described Pastor Dare Adeboye, the late son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as a symbol of future Christian ministry in the country.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday at the Service of Songs and Tribute in honour of the deceased at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The event also was also graced by the wife of the vice president, Dolapo; former Ogun and Ondo states governors, Chief Gbenga Daniel and Dr Olusegun Mimiko; wife of the former Imo State governor, Mrs Nnkechi Okorocha and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, his wife Tokunbo, among others as they paid last respects to the late son of the General Overseer of RCCG.

In his tribute, Professor Osinbajo, noted that he and his wife, Dolapo were deeply saddened by the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye, adding that “As we grapple with this enormous loss we are continuously reflecting on his remarkable contributions to the ministry and the lives of so many that he touched so deeply.

“Pastor Dare was in many ways, a representative of the future of Christian ministry. A new generation birthed in a period of great turbulence in ideas and doctrines, a surfeit of distractions, but committed to ensuring that the unvarnished gospel is preached to that generation”.

“He lived a life filled with zeal, speed, and emphasised what was important and needed to be done at the right time. Pastor Dare knew what was important to do and he worked very hard, everywhere, with the zeal and speed of one who knew that we don’t have all day”.

“He understood the dynamics and urgency of reaching young people with the gospel, especially because of their fundamental role in the sustainable growth of the church of God,” he added.

Osinbajo also noted that despite the late pastor’s position of privilege, “he was deeply and unpretentiously respectful, not just of elders and those in authority, but of everyone, even his subordinates”.

The vice-president once again offered his condolences to Pastor Dare’s wife, Temiloluwa; his children, Oluwatishe, Ireoluwa and Araoluwa; Daddy and Mummy G.O Adeboye, his siblings, family members and the entire RCCG family.

In her tribute, the wife of the deceased, Temiloluwa, described her late husband as a wonderful person and amazing in every sense of the way, adding that Pastor Dare Adeboye died a fulfilled man.

“I do not mourn him at all. I weep because he left me. He slept; he did not die and I know and I am sure that he will rise again on the resurrection morning and we will see him in glory. I am sure because he was saved and he believed in Christ. His salvation was certain. He said if I die today I know I am fulfilled and I have done what the Lord as asked me to do. He was not afraid of death. It is not a matter of how short or time, but how well and he lived well; he lived a good life and to the glory of God,” she added.

In his remarks, the younger brother to the deceased, Pastor Leke Adeboye, appreciated everyone that honoured and identified with the family one way or the other at the trying time, saying, “We are not taking this for granted.”

Speaking on his relationship with his brother, Leke said: “With Pastor Dare, we have done absolutely everything together. He came four years ahead of me, but I am always chasing him. Every school he went to, I went too, even from nursery to primary. When we got to Command he became the Head Boy and people pressurised me that why can’t I be like my brother. He even punished me more as he did for other juniors because he was always expecting more from me than anyone else.”

“When he was about to further his education abroad, I told him if I don’t come along with you, your plane would be diverted somewhere else. So, he reported me to our father and he allowed me to go with him to England. We got married on same day. I have been chasing him; he has a fantastic legacy. The first school we went to in England, which was created in 1886; he became the first African/Nigerian Head Boy of the school,” he added.