Dantsoho showcases Tinubu’s maritime policies, investor-friendliness in London

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has showcased President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s maritime policies and their role in positioning Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, as a destination for global investment at the ongoing World Ports Conference in London.

In a statement released on Thursday, the NPA said Dantsoho highlighted the growth and development of the country’s ports as evidence of the vast investment opportunities available to investors. He added that the Tinubu administration had introduced policies designed to create an investment-friendly environment.

Addressing a select group of maritime investors from across the globe at the conference, the NPA managing director identified Nigeria’s large population, urbanisation and infrastructure gaps in the ports sector as attractive opportunities for investment in maritime and related industries.

Dantsoho, who is the Vice-President of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) and Chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), told investors that Africa’s untapped resources made the continent an attractive destination for port investment and development.

He said governments alone could not fund the development of larger or deeper seaports and similar projects, hence the need for investors to take advantage of the opportunities across the continent.

Dantsoho said, “Nigeria at independence in 1960 had a population of 45 million people. Today, about 60 years later, there are more than 260 million people. The investment needed in ports to meet this expansion and growth can only happen if the requisite private investment is attracted and retained, which is what President Tinubu has created an enabling atmosphere for.

“In Nigeria, we identified the infrastructure gap, especially in our ports’ development, and realised that we must do something quickly, both in terms of the capacity to receive bigger vessels for imports and the capacity to move higher volumes of cargo for exports.

“Also, it is important to note that development, growth and expansion in infrastructure are capital-intensive. Governments in West Africa and across Africa have realised that they cannot fund the development of bigger or deeper seaports, hence the need for your investment to move speedily into Africa.”

Dantsoho further said, “Nigeria has the highest population in Africa. So, the speed of growth is something that really should concern us. For example, in Nigeria, only recently, about three years ago, we commissioned the first deep-sea port in the country, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, which was funded by the Chinese government in partnership with China Harbour. It cost $1.6 billion to build the port in Lagos.

“But as of today, just about three years later, the capacity of the new deep-sea port, Lekki, has been exhausted. This clearly means that we need more capacity to accommodate the growing volumes.

“And for us as a Port Authority, we are happy that we are capturing more cargo, and the volumes are increasing because that is the only way we can also increase our value and the revenue we expect to generate from these transactions.

“So, generally, this is the picture not only in Nigeria but also in West African countries, from Cotonou in the Republic of Benin, through Togo and Seme, to Ghana and Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, which are close to Nigeria.

“However, it is important to say that, in terms of traffic, most of the cargo that comes into West Africa ends up in the Nigerian market, definitely for obvious reasons. The population of Ghana is 34 million. The population of Côte d’Ivoire is 32 million. The population of Togo is nine million, while that of the Republic of Benin is 14 million. So, most of the cargoes, mainly from China in this case, end up in the Nigerian market.”